Genasys™ Inc. Donates Personal Safety Service Module to Help Unify The Salvation Army Western Territory’s COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it has donated its Personal Safety Service (“PSS”) software module to The Salvation Army U.S.A. Western Territory (“Western Territory”). The Company is helping the Western Territory implement the Company’s PSS to help unify the Salvation Army’s response to COVID-19 and other disasters.



“Genasys’ PSS enables organizations and enterprises to quickly communicate to individuals or thousands of people in real time through multiple channels,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “With PSS, the Western Territory can rapidly react to changing requirements and conditions during the pandemic and other crisis situations, and efficiently exchange information with personnel.”

“With more than 300 community centers across 13 states, Genasys’ PSS enables us to better coordinate our responses with local officials and inform the public of our resource centers and the services we provide,” said Piers Fairclough, Territorial Director of Strategic Initiatives at The Salvation Army. “PSS also increases our speed and efficiency in communicating with officers, Corps and volunteers, and improves our coronavirus response and utilization of resources. Genasys’ software service donation will help The Salvation Army more effectively serve those in need.”

For more information on Genasys’ Personal Safety Service and to access real-time COVID-19 maps and data, go to: genasys.com/corona/ .

About The Salvation Army U.S.A. Western Territory

The Salvation Army U.S.A. Western Territory is an administrative unit of The Salvation Army that serves the thirteen Western United States, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Guam. The territory is one of four Salvation Army Territories within the United States of America.

Across the U.S., The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, other pandemics and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.





Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com Media Contact Phillip Bergman Viewstream pbergman@viewstream.com



