TRHC and ASCP Sign Letter of Intent to offer MedWise™ to Consultant Pharmacists

Goal: Improve medication safety

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (TRHC) (Nasdaq: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announces it has signed a Letter of Intent with ASCP, a membership association that represents pharmacists, healthcare professionals and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. The first of its kind, the strategic collaboration will jointly offer TRHC’s medication safety software, MedWise™, available to the pharmacist membership of ASCP.

The principal value proposition of the collaboration is a working partnership between TRHC and ASCP to improve medication safety in patients who have a high burden of disease and complex medication regimens, while also developing consultant pharmacist workflow recommendations for its use.

According to ASCP’s Chief Executive Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, “Innovative tools, like MedWise, can increase the value of ASCP’s consultant pharmacists’ work to improve medication safety for senior care patients and residents of long-term care facilities by providing critical insight into the medications being prescribed and consumed.”

TRHC’s MedWise is a proprietary medication-safety technology that helps pharmacists manage and optimize regimens by presenting meaningful opportunities to mitigate risks. Benefits include simultaneous multi-drug analysis; identifying, resolving, and preventing adverse drug events; and reducing hospitalizations and emergency visits.

“For every dollar spent on prescription medication in this country, we spend more than another dollar trying to address medication-related problems,” said THRC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “We believe this collaboration with ASCP, which also provides pharmacists the opportunity to become certified MedWise Advisor™ pharmacists, will improve medication safety, prevent adverse drug events, and reduce total cost of care, while also strengthening and building relationships with patients and healthcare teams.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com

ASCP: Empowering Pharmacists. Transforming Aging.

ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. ASCP is an international organization with members located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 12 countries. The society’s mission is to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities. Learn more at ASCP.com .

