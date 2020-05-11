Industry Veteran Dave Hilfman Joins Direct Travel Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America’s largest travel management companies, today announced that it has appointed industry expert Dave Hilfman to its board of directors effective May 1, 2020.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave to Direct Travel’s board and we look forward to leveraging his sales and customer relationship expertise during what is an unprecedented time in our industry’s history,” said Ed Adams, Direct Travel CEO. “Dave joins us as both a board member and as a trusted advisor and will provide consultative services in the key areas of strategic planning, sales, supplier negotiations and technology, including AI, NDC and direct connect.”

"I’ve always been impressed with Direct Travel’s unwavering commitment to the mid-market customer with a very unique regional approach to business. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were on a solid trajectory of organic growth in parallel with strategic acquisition. I simply want to help Direct Travel return to that path of growth and success,” said Hilfman.

Dave added, “As the impact of COVID-19 is unprecedented in its severity and potential duration, we are still learning the magnitude and complexities of this crisis. The circumstances surrounding the pandemic—including global travel restrictions, flight reductions, mandated social distancing and stay-at-home orders both in the US and abroad have impacted the travel industry in ways never before seen. I'm delighted to be joining the Direct Travel Board of Directors and look forward to working closely with long-time friends and colleagues as we navigate the uncharted waters of this enormous industry challenge.”

Dave Hilfman brings over 35 years of direct industry experience. Prior to his retirement from United Airlines at the end of 2018, Hilfman served as United’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for eight years. In this role, Dave was responsible for directing the efforts of a team of more than 800 sales professionals who managed sales programs, relationships and revenue with corporations, travel management companies and distributors around the world. Previously, Dave held the position of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Continental Airlines from 2004 to 2010. He began his airline career in 1981 with Eastern Airlines as a campus sales representative at the University of South Florida and held sales positions of increasing responsibility with Eastern until joining Continental Airlines in 1986. Dave graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He’s married and is the proud father of two sons.

“His addition to the team complements our board of directors' skills and experiences and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and emerge from this crisis well positioned and globally aligned," said John Coffman, Direct Travel CFO.

For more information on Direct Travel, visit www.dt.com .

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on the Travel Weekly Power List.

Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com . Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

