Point Blank Enterprises Company Awarded Enhanced Small Arms Protective Insert (ESAPI) Contract

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Protective Group, a Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. company, has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) $209M USD body armor contract by the United States Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support (DLA-TS). The contract has an 18-month base period plus two one-year options and covers the delivery of updated Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts to the DLA-TS.



“We have been in continuous ESAPI production since our first contract was awarded in early 2017. We have delivered and continue to produce inserts and this multi-year award insures ESAPI production will continue uninterrupted,” said Michael Archibald, President, The Protective Group. “Our portfolio of high quality body armor products for both military and commercial customers continues to grow. We are honored to be selected again by DLA-TS allowing us to continue our long tradition of providing lifesaving products for those that protect us.”

For over 47 years, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. has been the industry’s leading innovator of advanced products and designs engineered to maximize ballistic protection. The Company has shipped millions of body armor solutions to America’s service men and women, law enforcement professionals, corrections officers, Federal agents, and other key national and international customers. Point Blank will be exhibiting the full range of armor systems at this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Symposium in Washington, D.C. 12-14 October 2020.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com .

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Email: m f o rema n @p b ear m o r.com



