Coronavirus - South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10015

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 10015. Regrettably, we report 8 new #COVID19 related deaths. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Mass screening is helping to stem the coronavirus tide in SA. Thanks to all the healthcare workers.



