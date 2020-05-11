SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Notable first quarter items include:

Average dayrates, excluding those for the crew transfer vessel fleet, increased to $11,157 in the first quarter of 2020 from $11,071 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improved average dayrates reflect the change in the Company’s fleet mix over the period.



SEACOR Marine closed its acquisition of the remaining minority interests in Falcon Global Holdings LLC, increasing its ownership stake to 100%. Obtaining full ownership of the liftboat fleet will allow SEACOR Marine to manage the business with full flexibility going forward, which the Company believes will create value for its shareholders.



First quarter results include one-time restructuring charges of $0.5 million from the Company’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. The Company maintained its target of projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.7 million. The Company anticipates that the initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the bulk of the initiatives to be completed by the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities for further cost reductions to adapt to the changing conditions.



First quarter revenues saw limited impact from COVID-19 and the drop in oil prices. The Company expects a deeper impact to revenues the rest of the year as a result of COVID-19 and reduced activity from its oil and gas customers due to lower commodity prices; however, the Company is unable to quantify such impact at this point but is closely monitoring and adjusting its operations accordingly.

Overall, total operating revenues for the first quarter were $41.7 million, operating loss was $24.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $17.1 million. This compares in the fourth quarter of 2019 to operating revenues of $49.1 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $23.1 million. The decrease in DVP in the first quarter was primarily driven by normal seasonally lower utilization, increased repairs and maintenance downtime and expense, and a reduction in available days due to vessel sales.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's first quarter results:

“I sincerely thank our employees at sea and ashore for their professionalism, dedication, and perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these difficult times, we have maintained safe, reliable operations for our customers worldwide.

“The business challenges from COVID-19 that began late in the first quarter and the unprecedented drop in oil prices continue to impact every aspect of the offshore oil and gas industry.

“We remain focused on having adequate financial liquidity to ride through this cycle. We continue to sell assets to optimize our fleet mix, while improving our margins and liquidity. Additionally, the passage of the CARES Act allows for the carryback of net operating tax losses to tax years prior to our spin-off from SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR Holdings”) and corresponding tax refunds for those years. Subject to reaching an agreement with SEACOR Holdings, whose consent is required to make the necessary filings, we expect to receive a material amount of tax refunds over the next year, which will greatly assist to offset the potential effects to our business from COVID-19 and the recent drops in oil prices.

“We believe that, as we navigate these unprecedented times, the diversity of our assets, variety of missions supported by our equipment, and geographic spread of our operations will help mitigate the decline in business activity.”

For the first quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.9 million ($0.66 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $24.6 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $25.5 million ($1.11 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $21.0 million.

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 7 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 41,743 $ 44,910 Costs and Expenses: Operating 24,620 35,166 Administrative and general 10,765 10,812 Lease expense 3,407 4,137 Depreciation and amortization 15,001 16,097 53,793 66,212 (Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (12,572 ) 268 Operating Loss (24,622 ) (21,034 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income $ 676 354 Interest expense (7,638 ) (7,664 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (16 ) (29 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 5,114 (925 ) Foreign currency losses, net 65 670 (1,799 ) (7,594 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (26,421 ) (28,628 ) Income Tax Benefit (6,668 ) (3,831 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,753 ) (24,797 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (239 ) (3,476 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (19,992 ) (28,273 ) (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — — Net Loss (19,992 ) (28,273 ) Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (4,047 ) (2,724 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (15,945 ) $ (25,549 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.66 ) $ (1.11 ) Discontinued operations — — $ (0.66 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and diluted shares 23,989,089 23,090,137





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data) Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 11,157 $ 11,071 $ 10,946 $ 10,387 $ 9,796 Average Rates Per Day $ 7,163 $ 7,260 $ 6,981 $ 6,843 $ 7,109 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 57 % 62 % 64 % 59 % 57 % Fleet Utilization 63 % 68 % 74 % 69 % 58 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 5,210 5,542 6,048 6,491 6,496 Fleet Available Days 8,668 9,007 9,578 9,990 9,916 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 39,290 $ 44,465 $ 49,747 $ 47,270 $ 40,819 Bareboat charter 724 834 1,765 1,389 1,143 Other marine services 1,729 3,771 3,188 4,153 2,948 41,743 49,070 54,700 52,812 44,910 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 13,706 15,096 15,879 17,914 16,623 Repairs and maintenance 4,804 3,983 5,495 7,607 7,584 Drydocking 1,365 766 515 1,997 2,570 Insurance and loss reserves 939 1,663 1,198 1,763 1,414 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,067 2,409 2,910 3,202 2,806 Other 1,739 2,061 1,214 2,887 4,169 24,620 25,978 27,211 35,370 35,166 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 17,123 23,092 27,489 17,442 9,744 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 3,407 3,570 4,153 4,298 4,137 Administrative and general 10,765 11,928 11,462 10,524 10,812 Depreciation and amortization 15,001 15,412 16,091 16,412 16,097 29,173 30,910 31,706 31,234 31,046 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (12,572 ) (2,679 ) 862 (3,848 ) 268 Operating Loss (24,622 ) (10,497 ) (3,355 ) (17,640 ) (21,034 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 676 559 317 215 354 Interest expense (7,638 ) (7,397 ) (7,362 ) (7,633 ) (7,664 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) (29 ) Derivative losses (gains), net 5,114 (663 ) 3,057 (1,398 ) (925 ) Foreign currency gains, net 65 (1,037 ) (370 ) (924 ) 670 Other, net — (1 ) — — — (1,799 ) (8,560 ) (4,384 ) (9,772 ) (7,594 ) Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (26,421 ) (19,057 ) (7,739 ) (27,412 ) (28,628 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (6,668 ) (2,306 ) 1,277 (3,052 ) (3,831 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,753 ) (16,751 ) (9,016 ) (24,360 ) (24,797 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (239 ) (2,425 ) (1,325 ) (7,078 ) (3,476 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (19,992 ) (19,176 ) (10,341 ) (31,438 ) (28,273 ) (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — (2,742 ) (7,899 ) 1,174 — Net Loss (19,992 ) (21,918 ) (18,240 ) (30,264 ) (28,273 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (4,047 ) (1,463 ) 204 (1,875 ) (2,724 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (15,945 ) $ (20,455 ) $ (18,444 ) $ (28,389 ) $ (25,549 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.66 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (1.11 ) Discontinued operations — (0.12 ) (0.29 ) 0.10 — $ (0.66 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 23,989 23,832 23,741 23,382 23,090 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 24,854 23,708 23,653 23,592 23,350





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 20,988 $ 19,285 $ 17,851 $ 14,058 $ 10,588 Fleet utilization 11 % 20 % 26 % 34 % 28 % Fleet available days 1,864 1,956 2,340 2,669 2,698 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 116 6 159 325 232 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,301 1,301 1,131 1,322 1,579 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 4,375 $ 7,408 $ 10,914 $ 12,628 $ 8,005 Bareboat charter 724 732 597 233 — Other marine services 642 516 838 1,320 1,132 5,741 8,656 12,349 14,181 9,137 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,928 3,432 4,353 5,203 4,503 Repairs and maintenance 617 782 1,508 2,515 2,778 Drydocking 1,057 252 547 1,801 1,994 Insurance and loss reserves 135 566 371 841 592 Fuel, lubes and supplies 524 407 739 1,107 683 Other 79 102 88 113 90 5,340 5,541 7,606 11,580 10,640 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 401 $ 3,115 $ 4,743 $ 2,601 $ (1,503 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 2,138 $ 2,283 $ 2,758 $ 2,942 $ 2,911 Depreciation and amortization 5,358 5,474 5,634 5,341 5,498 Africa, primarily West Africa Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,249 $ 9,435 $ 9,316 $ 9,365 $ 9,461 Fleet utilization 89 % 88 % 91 % 81 % 87 % Fleet available days 1,346 1,349 1,380 1,365 1,313 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 56 68 — 54 58 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,095 $ 11,249 $ 11,738 $ 10,400 $ 10,773 Other marine services 167 1,216 129 753 (637 ) 11,262 12,465 11,867 11,153 10,136 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,695 3,230 3,308 3,428 3,867 Repairs and maintenance 1,435 1,242 1,323 952 1,184 Drydocking 8 253 (53 ) (48 ) 338 Insurance and loss reserves 193 369 230 239 213 Fuel, lubes and supplies 472 817 961 939 754 Other 571 976 499 773 2,106 5,374 6,887 6,268 6,283 8,462 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,888 $ 5,578 $ 5,599 $ 4,870 $ 1,674 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 1,126 $ 757 $ 761 $ 787 $ 785 Depreciation and amortization 2,604 2,608 2,681 2,759 2,356





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,634 $ 8,843 $ 8,795 $ 8,182 $ 8,386 Fleet utilization 73 % 82 % 83 % 79 % 72 % Fleet available days 1,671 1,901 2,020 2,026 2,061 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 200 15 129 73 95 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 48 153 184 115 90 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,767 $ 13,840 $ 14,798 $ 13,175 $ 12,499 Other marine services 420 678 414 349 228 12,187 14,518 15,212 13,524 12,727 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,811 4,129 4,023 4,292 4,254 Repairs and maintenance 1,246 973 1,387 2,629 2,193 Drydocking 414 146 20 275 159 Insurance and loss reserves 339 408 333 381 327 Fuel, lubes and supplies 665 769 701 725 709 Other 683 635 567 793 1,100 7,158 7,060 7,031 9,095 8,742 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,029 $ 7,458 $ 8,181 $ 4,429 $ 3,985 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 45 $ 42 $ 43 $ 42 $ 46 Depreciation and amortization 3,790 3,963 3,914 4,274 4,249 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,397 $ 8,649 $ 6,867 $ 8,074 $ 12,900 Fleet utilization 93 % 69 % 71 % 63 % 71 % Fleet available days 389 429 399 400 541 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 3 35 5 3 5 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — 65 92 91 90 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 3,396 $ 2,541 $ 1,951 $ 2,046 $ 4,922 Bareboat charter — 102 1,168 1,156 1,143 Other marine services 149 261 221 273 635 3,545 2,904 3,340 3,475 6,700 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,215 1,081 846 976 1,556 Repairs and maintenance 392 234 298 481 335 Drydocking (114 ) 114 — (32 ) 79 Insurance and loss reserves 69 79 31 66 135 Fuel, lubes and supplies 135 127 187 314 428 Other 305 188 (87 ) 560 521 2,002 1,823 1,275 2,365 3,054 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,543 $ 1,081 $ 2,065 $ 1,110 $ 3,646 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 9 $ 9 $ — $ — $ 1 Depreciation and amortization 899 1,037 1,573 1,659 1,936

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked 3,471 3,505 3,146 2,972 2,339 Fleet utilization 73 % 80 % 96 % 86 % 60 % Fleet available days 3,398 3,373 3,439 3,530 3,303 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 122 107 3 159 53 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 92 91 90 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 8,657 $ 9,427 $ 10,346 $ 9,021 $ 4,620 Other marine services 351 1,100 1,586 1,458 1,590 9,008 10,527 11,932 10,479 6,210 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,057 3,224 3,349 4,015 2,443 Repairs and maintenance 1,114 752 979 1,030 1,094 Drydocking — 1 1 1 — Insurance and loss reserves 203 241 233 236 147 Fuel, lubes and supplies 271 289 322 117 232 Other 101 160 147 648 352 4,746 4,667 5,031 6,047 4,268 Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1) $ 4,262 $ 5,860 $ 6,901 $ 4,432 $ 1,942 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 89 $ 479 $ 609 $ 546 $ 405 Depreciation and amortization 2,350 2,330 2,289 2,379 2,058





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,012 $ 8,095 $ 7,790 $ 7,597 $ 8,502 Fleet utilization 39 % 48 % 53 % 49 % 38 % Fleet available days 709 705 736 910 900 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 74 33 10 31 34 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 273 337 332 437 521 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,225 $ 2,714 $ 3,059 $ 3,360 $ 2,875 Other marine services 559 1,076 365 869 (658 ) 2,784 3,790 3,424 4,229 2,217 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 892 1,212 1,418 2,001 1,390 Repairs and maintenance 408 330 524 632 630 Drydocking 22 - 8 96 75 Insurance and loss reserves 45 208 179 266 122 Fuel, lubes and supplies 216 145 252 262 62 Other 259 366 404 411 592 1,842 2,261 2,785 3,668 2,871 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 942 $ 1,529 $ 639 $ 561 $ (654 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 1,216 $ 872 $ 1,357 $ 1,527 $ 1,539 Depreciation and amortization 561 522 568 575 575 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,472 $ 8,257 $ 8,133 $ 7,624 $ 7,609 Fleet utilization 76 % 78 % 78 % 71 % 68 % Fleet available days 2,521 2,935 3,156 3,275 3,295 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 156 82 81 134 72 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 273 341 459 545 622 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 16,284 $ 18,877 $ 20,079 $ 17,709 $ 17,083 Bareboat charter 724 732 597 233 — Other marine services (355 ) (40 ) (200 ) (179 ) (251 ) 16,653 19,569 20,476 17,763 16,832 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,659 5,071 5,486 5,796 5,511 Repairs and maintenance 2,278 1,873 2,204 2,682 2,337 Drydocking 36 357 (27 ) 136 350 Insurance and loss reserves 332 541 347 385 326 Fuel, lubes and supplies 904 1,098 1,395 1,602 1,102 Other 1,000 1,346 959 1,713 2,464 9,209 10,286 10,364 12,314 12,090 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 7,444 $ 9,283 $ 10,112 $ 5,449 $ 4,742 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 352 $ 352 $ 351 $ 352 $ 352 Depreciation and amortization 5,118 5,447 5,646 5,929 5,944



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 7,360 $ 7,179 $ 6,755 $ 6,906 $ 7,001 Fleet utilization 79 % 87 % 96 % 53 % 62 % Fleet available days 2,521 338 398 486 501 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 3 — — 118 60 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,520 $ 2,114 $ 2,589 $ 1,787 $ 2,182 Bareboat charter — 102 1,168 1,156 1,143 Other marine services (69 ) 582 863 799 781 2,451 2,798 4,620 3,742 4,106 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,206 1,369 1,266 1,617 1,678 Repairs and maintenance 348 159 276 1,085 619 Drydocking — 142 1 82 162 Insurance and loss reserves 67 65 66 78 105 Fuel, lubes and supplies 119 377 205 98 399 Other 397 314 57 842 1,144 2,137 2,426 1,871 3,802 4,107 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 314 $ 372 $ 2,749 $ (60 ) $ (1 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense — $ 381 $ 517 $ 433 $ 318 Depreciation and amortization 787 823 1,167 1,223 1,036 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days 91 92 92 91 90 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 91 92 92 91 90 Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 13 6 13 23 65 Repairs and maintenance 11 5 1 3 4 Insurance and loss reserves 20 9 18 20 8 Fuel, lubes and supplies 22 — 2 (24 ) 31 Other 101 64 75 77 95 167 84 109 99 203 Direct Vessel Loss (1) $ (167 ) $ (84 ) $ (109 ) $ (99 ) $ (203 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Depreciation and amortization 128 128 128 127 128

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 27,513 $ 27,453 $ 26,172 $ 20,993 $ 17,750 Fleet utilization 31 % 36 % 39 % 47 % 46 % Fleet available days 8,668 1,472 1,665 1,729 1,710 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 141 6 153 292 224 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 664 657 432 455 526 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 12,339 $ 14,375 $ 16,830 $ 16,932 $ 13,877 Other marine services 250 732 795 1,481 2,080 12,589 15,107 17,625 18,413 15,957 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,097 4,588 4,824 5,360 5,097 Repairs and maintenance 650 776 1,656 2,189 2,828 Drydocking 1,307 267 532 1,683 1,983 Insurance and loss reserves 679 711 484 921 884 Fuel, lubes and supplies 490 550 899 1,076 1,005 Other 147 338 221 251 444 7,370 7,230 8,616 11,480 12,241 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,219 $ 7,877 $ 9,009 $ 6,933 $ 3,716 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 1,497 $ 1,497 $ 1,498 $ 1,497 $ 1,498 Depreciation and amortization 6,128 6,136 6,247 6,055 6,053 Crew transfer Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 2,375 $ 2,378 $ 2,220 $ 2,431 $ 2,325 Fleet utilization 72 % 77 % 92 % 88 % 60 % Fleet available days 3,458 3,465 3,531 3,499 3,420 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 122 111 52 39 53 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 48 92 184 91 90 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 5,922 $ 6,385 $ 7,190 $ 7,482 $ 4,802 Other marine services 315 389 577 499 322 6,237 6,774 7,767 7,981 5,124 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,592 2,435 2,432 2,665 2,309 Repairs and maintenance 1,056 693 775 933 1,096 Drydocking — — — — — Insurance and loss reserves 99 124 113 93 104 Fuel, lubes and supplies 230 220 152 167 189 Other 86 75 96 113 113 4,063 3,547 3,568 3,971 3,811 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 2,174 $ 3,227 $ 4,199 $ 4,010 $ 1,313 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization $ 1,717 $ 1,837 $ 1,819 $ 1,920 $ 2,031

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 1,029 $ 1,032 $ 788 $ 684 $ 674 1,029 1,032 788 684 674 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 247 415 440 452 573 Repairs and maintenance 53 147 59 83 70 Insurance and loss reserves (303 ) 5 (9 ) — (135 ) Fuel, lubes and supplies 86 19 5 21 18 Other (251 ) (442 ) (598 ) (520 ) (683 ) (168 ) 144 (102 ) 36 (157 ) Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,197 $ 888 $ 890 $ 648 $ 831 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 342 $ 468 $ 448 $ 508 $ 224 Depreciation and amortization 562 519 516 583 330





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: DVP (1) 17,123 23,092 27,489 17,442 9,744 Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains) (3,838 ) (4,648 ) (4,963 ) (4,886 ) (4,842 ) Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards) (9,776 ) (10,773 ) (9,160 ) (9,696 ) (10,455 ) SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) (32 ) (29 ) Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies — 800 873 — 400 Other, net (excluding non-cash losses) — (2 ) — — — 3,493 8,448 14,213 2,828 (5,182 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes (7,144 ) 7,758 (7,236 ) 4,921 2,924 Director share awards — — — 894 — Restricted stock vested (175 ) (55 ) (240 ) — (282 ) Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net (214 ) (190 ) (546 ) 275 (75 ) Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1) (4,744 ) (6,255 ) (5,633 ) (5,971 ) (4,593 ) Interest received 676 560 316 215 354 Income taxes refunded, net — — — — 1,999 Net cash (used in) provided operating activities (8,108 ) 10,266 874 3,162 (4,855 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,244 ) (5,890 ) (9,547 ) (19,386 ) (20,633 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 3,105 36,418 10,119 9,268 378 Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet — 27,390 — — — Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet — (5,140 ) — — — Net change in construction reserve fund 9,148 5,268 1,951 7,997 (48 ) Net investing activities in property and equipment 1,009 58,046 2,523 (2,121 ) (20,303 ) Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies (245 ) (6,062 ) (8,686 ) (718 ) (1,951 ) Capital distributions from equity investees — 48 413 — — Principal payments on notes due from equity investees — — 22 — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 764 52,032 (5,728 ) (2,839 ) (22,254 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (5,222 ) (3,899 ) (11,976 ) (3,738 ) (4,361 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests — — — — (3,392 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants — 340 973 3 108 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,222 ) (3,559 ) (11,003 ) (3,735 ) (7,645 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,908 ) (19,238 ) (472 ) 1,195 873 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (14,474 ) 39,501 (16,329 ) (2,217 ) (33,881 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating Activities — 4,297 (446 ) (747 ) 2,888 Investing Activities — (4,462 ) (116 ) (615 ) (376 ) Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents — 3,322 268 (1,504 ) 612 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: — 3,157 (294 ) (2,866 ) 3,124 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (14,474 ) 42,658 (16,623 ) (5,083 ) (30,757 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 87,047 44,389 61,012 66,095 96,852 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 72,573 $ 87,047 $ 44,389 $ 61,012 $ 66,095





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,220 $ 83,943 $ 38,155 $ 55,763 $ 57,158 Restricted cash 3,353 3,104 4,016 2,240 2,240 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 48,192 49,128 58,954 60,711 61,586 Other 27,872 18,531 6,835 9,682 7,998 Inventories 1,575 1,228 1,408 1,660 2,779 Prepaid expenses and other 2,653 2,612 3,146 3,710 4,266 Discontinued operations — — 13,127 13,891 15,782 Total current assets 152,865 158,546 125,641 147,657 151,809 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 930,264 976,978 1,063,290 1,099,221 1,168,104 Accumulated depreciation (312,911 ) (358,962 ) (400,628 ) (425,881 ) (478,239 ) 617,353 618,016 662,662 673,340 689,865 Construction in progress 55,302 74,344 70,275 67,063 62,750 Net property and equipment 672,655 692,360 732,937 740,403 752,615 Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases 8,990 17,313 18,774 27,390 30,503 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 125,010 124,680 118,222 112,418 119,520 Construction Reserve Funds 3,745 12,893 18,161 20,112 28,109 Other Assets 3,270 3,401 3,422 3,627 3,603 Discontinued operations — — 23,349 25,092 26,193 $ 966,535 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699 $ 1,112,352 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 13,359 $ 15,099 $ 15,182 $ 16,552 $ 17,918 Current portion of long-term debt 37,084 17,802 23,446 20,651 17,426 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,023 25,691 26,507 31,504 24,970 Due to SEACOR Holdings 66 74 77 74 535 Other current liabilities 29,949 36,151 42,372 47,185 45,967 Discontinued operations — — 3,813 3,813 3,893 Total current liabilities 112,481 94,817 111,397 119,779 110,709 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 7,859 9,822 12,878 16,775 19,851 Long-Term Debt 356,729 380,251 375,772 379,075 384,344 Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes 91 5,205 4,543 7,599 6,201 Deferred Income Taxes 26,113 33,905 36,921 37,066 41,834 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 7,951 6,269 4,848 5,165 7,290 Total liabilities 511,224 530,269 546,359 565,459 570,229 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 231 219 219 218 211 Additional paid-in capital 447,425 429,318 427,823 424,549 422,830 Retained earnings 11,131 27,076 64,929 83,312 111,701 Shares held in treasury (844 ) (669 ) (614 ) (374 ) (373 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,971 ) 1,548 (21,105 ) (19,156 ) (16,812 ) 454,972 457,492 471,252 488,549 517,557 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 339 21,432 22,895 22,691 24,566 Total equity 455,311 478,924 494,147 511,240 542,123 $ 966,535 $ 1,009,193 $ 1,040,506 $ 1,076,699 $ 1,112,352





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS Owned Joint Ventured Leased-in Managed Total (2) March 31, 2020 AHTS 4 — 4 — 8 FSV 28 5 1 1 35 Supply 5 34 — 2 41 Specialty 1 3 — — 4 Liftboats 14 — 2 — 16 Crew transfer 38 5 — — 43 90 47 7 3 147 December 31, 2019 AHTS 4 — 4 — 8 FSV 30 5 1 1 37 Supply 4 34 — 2 40 Specialty 1 3 — 1 5 Liftboats 14 — 2 — 16 Crew transfer 38 5 — — 43 91 47 7 4 149

(2) Excludes one owned vessel that have been retired and removed from service.







