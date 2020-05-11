BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.



Presentation Details:

Event: UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, May 18, 2020

Time: 4:40 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com . Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically evaluated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational sublingual thin film formulation in development for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational orally administered systemic innate immunity activator in development for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:

John Graziano

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch

jdeutsch@troutgroup.com

1.646.378.2967



