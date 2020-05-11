Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Reported positive topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON study





/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a company update.

“During the first quarter of 2020, we made significant progress advancing the development program for once-nightly FT218 with the completion of the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON study. In April, we delivered positive topline data from the study, which showed that all three dose levels of once-nightly FT218 demonstrated statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement for all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel.

“Looking ahead, we have a multi-pronged strategy to continue advancing towards achieving our objective of bringing once-nightly FT218, if approved, to patients. Our strategic priorities include finalizing the New Drug Application (NDA), compiling additional supporting scientific data to position FT218 in the market and expanding our capabilities to prepare for product launch. We look forward to keeping patients, healthcare providers, and shareholders updated on our progress. If approved, FT218 could be the first once-nightly therapy to address both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. As such, we believe once-nightly FT218 could offer a meaningful alternative for patients in the approximate $1.7 billion twice-nightly sodium oxybate market.1”

First quarter and recent company highlights

Announced positive topline data for the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial of FT218 for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy:

° Once-nightly FT218 at the 9 g dose demonstrated highly statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement across all three co-primary endpoints (Maintenance of Wakefulness Test, Clinical Global Impression-Improvement and Mean Weekly Cataplexy Attacks) compared to placebo.

° Once-nightly FT218 at the 9 g dose was generally well-tolerated, with commonly known sodium oxybate adverse reactions occurring at low rates (nausea 1.3%, vomiting 5.2%, decreased appetite 2.6%, dizziness 5.2%, somnolence 3.9%, tremor 1.3%, enuresis 9%; discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions 3.9%).

° Once-nightly FT218 at the 7.5 g and 6 g dose levels also achieved highly statistically significant (p<0.001), clinically meaningful improvements across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo, as soon as 3 weeks after initiating FT218.

Raised $190 million of gross proceeds to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and provide the capital to support its strategic priorities to bring FT218 to market:

° Completed a private placement in February 2020 with gross proceeds of $65 million.

° Completed a public equity offering in May 2020 with gross proceeds of $125 million.

Reported revenues of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Overview of first quarter 2020 financial results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $12.2 million, compared to $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decline on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to lower overall sales volume across the Company’s hospital products as a result of increased market competition.

R&D expenses were $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to lower headcount due to the restructuring activities completed during 2019.

SG&A expenses were $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decline is primarily the result of realized cost reductions and restructuring actions completed during 2019.

Income tax benefit was $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase is primarily the result of the passage of H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), enacted on March 27, 2020, which allows the company to carry back Net Operating Losses (NOLs) incurred to periods when the statutory tax rate was 35% versus our current tax rate of 21%.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.35 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $113.5 million as of March 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, in May 2020, the Company completed a public offering and received net proceeds of approximately $117 million after deducting estimated offering expenses. The Company has convertible debt of $143.8 million due in February 2023.

Footnote:

1. Annualized Xyrem revenues from the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results press release dated February 25, 2020 and press release dated May 5, 2020 announcing First Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

About FT218

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The Company recently completed the REST-ON study, a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or other events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the planned submission of the FT218 NDA to the FDA and commercial launch of FT218, if approved. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “next steps” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof (if applicable).

Our forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are made within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations and that we consider reasonable. However, our business and operations are subject to significant risks, and, as a result, there can be no assurance that actual results of our research, development and commercialization activities and the results of our business and operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in our forward-looking statements include the risk that the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results and results of operations could be greater than we anticipate and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Product sales $ 12,243 $ 16,437 Operating expenses: Cost of products 2,457 3,266 Research and development expenses 5,530 7,329 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,913 10,446 Intangible asset amortization 203 201 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 2,478 2,134 Restructuring costs 159 1,228 Total operating expenses 18,740 24,604 Operating loss (6,497 ) (8,167 ) Investment and other income, net (378 ) 817 Interest expense (3,190 ) (3,062 ) Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary — (2,673 ) Other expense - changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable (310 ) (307 ) Loss before income taxes (10,375 ) (13,392 ) Income tax benefit (9,510 ) (374 ) Net loss $ (865 ) $ (13,018 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.35 ) Net loss per share - diluted (0.02 ) (0.35 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 41,057 37,354 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 41,057 37,354







AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,506 $ 9,774 Marketable securities 39,977 54,384 Accounts receivable 8,797 8,281 Inventories 3,523 3,570 Research and development tax credit receivable 1,835 2,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,337 4,264 Total current assets 130,975 82,380 Property and equipment, net 472 544 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,365 3,612 Goodwill 18,491 18,491 Intangible assets, net 610 813 Research and development tax credit receivable 6,288 6,322 Other non-current assets 47,524 39,274 Total assets $ 207,725 $ 151,436 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term contingent consideration payable $ 5,855 $ 5,554 Current portion of operating lease liability 604 645 Accounts payable 6,790 6,100 Accrued expenses 14,858 19,810 Income taxes 2,297 43 Other current liabilities 1,932 3,832 Total current liabilities 32,336 35,984 Long-term debt 123,258 121,686 Long-term contingent consideration payable, less current portion 12,195 11,773 Long-term operating lease liability 2,205 2,319 Other non-current liabilities 5,664 8,873 Total liabilities 175,658 180,635 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 50,000 shares authorized; 488 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively 5 — Ordinary shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 51,812 issued and 46,404 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 42,927 issued and 37,520 outstanding at December 31, 2019 518 429 Treasury shares, at cost, 5,407 shares held at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (49,998 ) (49,998 ) Additional paid-in capital 497,249 434,391 Accumulated deficit (392,080 ) (391,215 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,627 ) (22,806 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 32,067 (29,199 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 207,725 $ 151,436





AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (865 ) $ (13,018 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 456 369 Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration 2,478 2,134 Remeasurement of financing-related contingent consideration 310 307 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,573 1,445 Change in deferred tax and income tax deferred charge (8,440 ) (222 ) Stock-based compensation expense 742 351 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary — 1,750 Other adjustments 573 (541 ) Net changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (517 ) (1,021 ) Inventories 47 467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 899 (3,228 ) Research and development tax credit receivable 160 (449 ) Accounts payable & other current liabilities (1,187 ) 752 Accrued expenses (4,905 ) (4,750 ) Accrued income taxes 2,253 (46 ) Earn-out payments for contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value (1,774 ) (3,181 ) Royalty payments for contingent consideration payable in excess of original fair value (291 ) (507 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,148 ) (1,818 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,636 ) (21,206 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment — (30 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 14,788 34,864 Purchases of marketable securities (1,562 ) (13,444 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 13,226 21,390 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from February 2020 private placement 60,733 — Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 1,477 92 Net cash provided by financing activities 62,210 92 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68 ) 29 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 63,732 305 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 9,774 9,325 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, $ 73,506 $ 9,630





AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues by Product: 2020 2019 Bloxiverz $ 1,401 $ 2,568 Vazculep 5,514 9,473 Akovaz 5,349 3,792 Other (21 ) 604 Total product sales $ 12,243 $ 16,437



