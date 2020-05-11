Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market to Reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2020; High Demand for Personal Hygiene Products Owing to Covid-19 will Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Reckitt Benckiser, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Unilever Plc., Bacardi Limited, CVS Health, Best Sanitizer Inc., Proctor & Gamble, SC Johnson & Son, Inc. and more players profiled in Impact of COVID-19 on the global hand sanitizer market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 impact on hand sanitizer market is likely to gain traction from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has resulted in the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, namely, hand wash, soaps, tissue papers, and sanitizers worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a newly published report, titled, “Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hand sanitizer market size was anticipated to reach USD 1.35 billion in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, on account of the present scenario, it is likely to generate USD 1.87 billion this year. In addition to this, it would rise tremendously from an annual growth rate of 5.06% to 45.71% in 2020.



Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 On This Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719







This Report Addresses the Following Questions:

Which strategies are being followed by industry giants to intensify competition?

What are the crucial steps taken by the governments to lower the impact of Covid-19 on the market?

Which segment is likely to dominate the market backed by the outbreak?

What are the significant opportunities and challenges that the market would face owing to the outbreak?

Some of the Most Vital Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market:

Shortage of hand sanitizers owing to the panic-buying practices of the masses, especially in countries, such as the U.K., Spain, Italy, and the U.S.

Numerous alcohol manufacturers are inclining towards the hand sanitizer making business to cater to the growing demand from the consumers worldwide.

Many retailers have begun limiting the purchase of hand sanitizers. They are implementing the maximum purchasing quantity for per person to only two.

A large number of vendors present in the e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and eBay are hiking the prices of essential commodities, including hand sanitizers.

Consumers nowadays are shifting rapidly towards alternate products, namely, hand washes and soaps stoked by the guidelines provided by prominent government bodies, such as the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There may be a delay in the manufacturing of technologically innovative and organic personal care products.

Segment:

Alcohol-based Sanitizer Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Usage Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

The hand sanitizer market is bifurcated into alcohol-free sanitizer and alcohol-based sanitizer. Out of these, the alcohol-based sanitizer segment held approximately 64% of the global market and is in the dominant position. Separately, the alcohol-based sanitizer market stood at USD 828.07 million in 2019. These sanitizers play a vital role in preventing many disease-spreading microorganisms. They contain around 60% to 90% of n-propanol or ethyl alcohol, as well as isopropyl alcohol. The CDC, for instance announced that these types of sanitizers are the best during Covid-19 outbreak as they are capable of killing most of the germs. Such norms are also aiding in the growth of this segment.





Browse Detailed Summary of this Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719





Regional Analysis:

Rising Awareness about Personal Hygiene Products in Many Regions to Aid Growth

North America procured USD 485.59 million in 2019 in terms of revenue and occupied around 38% of the global market. As per one of our analysts, “The level of exposure experienced by every region will vary.” Several factors are responsible for the same. The governments of many countries are taking various initiatives to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the number of awareness programs regarding personal hygiene products in rural areas, as well as import & export activities would contribute to the varying levels of impact of this pandemic worldwide.

Competitive Landscape-

Industries Shift towards Sanitizer Business to Cater to the Growing Needs

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is resulting in the rapid shift of a large number of companies, such as agriculture, beauty products, skincare, and liquor in producing alcohol-based sanitizers to meet the increasing demand. Below are a couple of the most recent industry developments:

April 2020 : John Distilleries, a producer of distilled beverages headquartered in Bengaluru, begun producing hand sanitizers at its distilleries in Goa, Davanagere, and Bengaluru. Its main aim is to prevent the short supply of the product owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also planned to donate hand sanitizers to healthcare institutes.





: John Distilleries, a producer of distilled beverages headquartered in Bengaluru, begun producing hand sanitizers at its distilleries in Goa, Davanagere, and Bengaluru. Its main aim is to prevent the short supply of the product owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also planned to donate hand sanitizers to healthcare institutes. March 2020: The American whiskey industry and craft breweries started taking initiatives as the shortage of hand sanitizers is surging. They have paused the manufacturing of beverages and have started producing alcohol-based sanitizers. Some of the distilleries are selling their sanitizers to the masses to not only cater to the growing needs but also to keep their staff paid. However, some other distilleries chose to deliver their sanitizing products free of cost to businesses, critical facilities, and first responders.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the hand sanitizer companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

CVS Health (U.S.)

Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.)

Proctor & Gamble (U.S.)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102719







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Related/Parent Market Global Personal Hygiene Products Demand Trend Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizers Market (Impact on Revenues) Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain of Hand Sanitizer Products Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Raw Material Supply Chain Challenges Hand Sanitizers Products Manufacturing (Plants Operation) Structural Changes in Supply Chain and Shift in Consumer Purchase Behavior

Global Hand Sanitizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form Foam Gel Liquid By Type Alcohol-based Alcohol-free By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Oneline Channels Others By End-use Schools & Institutions Restaurants Hospitals Household Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-102719







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/impact-of-covid-19-on-hand-sanitizer-market-9866





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.