Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market to Reach USD 149.80 Billion by 2027; Ongoing Trials for Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF) to Elevate Market Scope, states Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size is expected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The indication of an inflammatory surplus in patients with COVID-19 along with plentiful neutrophils and macrophages will revivify growth prospects for the anti-inflammatory biologics market share during the forecast period. The ongoing trials for anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antibodies in severe cases of autoimmune inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or ankylosing spondylitis will aid the speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period, mentioned by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 64.84 billion in 2019.





Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Driver:

Ongoing Trails for Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapy to Benefit COVID-19 Patients

The increasing R&D investments by major players for the development of biologics will promote market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising number of deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) has steered pharmaceutical companies to invest in potential drug candidates. The growing prominence of TNF in acute inflammatory reactions will have a positive impact on the market. Similarly, the ongoing research for anti-TNF therapy in patients with COVID-19 for counteraction and prevention will tremendously influence the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the advent of novel biological therapies and monoclonal antibodies by biopharma giants will facilitatethe healthy growth of the marketduring the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, UCB S.A, a multinational biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from the phase 3 clinical study of Bimekizumab for the treatment of psoriasis. Also, the escalation in applications of existing biologics for rare anti-inflammatory diseases such as lupus, diffuse systemic sclerosis, and others will enhance business scenarios of the market





Regional Analysis:



Increasing Cases of Inflammatory Diseases to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 28.63 billion in 2019. The growth of the region is attributed to rising government support for the introduction of biosimilars in the region. The potential pipeline candidates along with demand for anti-TNF drugs will aid healthy growth of the market in the region. The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will spur demand for the market in North America. The approval of novel drugs will favor growth in Europe in the foreseeable future. For instance, in October 2018, Mylan announced the commercial launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population. The increasing preference for biologics for inflammatory diseases will boost the market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to rise steadily in the forthcoming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income.



Key Development:

December2019: Amgen, an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, introduced Avsola, a biosimilar of infliximab, after receiving approval from the USFDA.

July 2017: Janssen Biotech, a biotechnology company and also subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson announced that it has received the FDA approval for Tremfyain the treatment of plaque psoriasis.





List of the Key Companies Operating in the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market are:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Others





