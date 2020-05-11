FreightCar America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

‘Back to Basics’ transformational actions and focus on protecting liquidity position Company to navigate pandemic

Business Highlights

First quarter revenue of $5.2 million on deliveries of 11 units

First quarter net loss of $16.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $60.5 million at March 31, 2020

First quarter backlog totaled 1,939 railcars, up from 1,650 railcars at year-end 2019, with an aggregate value of approximately $221 million

Company continues to prioritize employee and community safety, and adhere to pre-established safety protocols

Company is still planning to be in production at its Castaños, Mexico facility by the end of 2020

Due to the increased uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its guidance for fiscal 2020

“First and foremost, I would like to thank all of our employees for their commitment to health and safety in these unprecedented times. Safety has always been our number one priority, and I am extremely proud of the team’s ability to respond in this environment, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “There are a number of unknowns as we move through the challenges of this pandemic, but there are several items that give our team comfort right now. The ‘Back to Basics’ transformational strategy we have adhered to over the last two-and-a-half years is proving critical in this environment. We significantly improved our cost structure and manufacturing footprint, both of which position our business to capitalize on market upcycles and, just as importantly, compete and survive during tough industry conditions.”



Meyer added, “We were obviously disappointed with our delivery figures for the quarter, a result of timing and weakness in the backlog, line startups in the quarter and lost production days at the end of the quarter due to COVID-19. However, our Shoals facility is back in production, and based on what we know today, we expect deliveries to ramp up as we move through the year. Our backlog increased sequentially, and we’ve seen no order cancellations to date. We understand we are in a very uncertain world, and we are planning for a number of possible scenarios as we move forward. We are also on track with the build-out of our Mexico facility, and our goal remains to be in production by the end of 2020. We expect industry conditions to be very competitive over the next few years, and being able to produce cars in Mexico will be more important than ever. Finally, we will continue to balance the needs of transforming our company and navigating difficult industry conditions in order to preserve capital and protect our franchise.”

First Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $70.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. The Company delivered 11 railcars in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 641 railcars delivered in the first quarter of 2019.





The Company had a backlog totaling 1,939 railcars on March 31, 2020, valued at approximately $221 million.





Consolidated operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $17.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $14.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. This quarter’s operating loss included a $0.9 million restructuring charge related to the closure of the Roanoke facility.





Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was $16.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call, available on the Company’s website at:

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 60,484 $ 66,257 Restricted certificates of deposit - 3,769 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $161 and $91, respectively 5,718 6,991 Inventories, net 41,121 25,092 Income tax receivable 1,022 535 Other current assets 8,309 7,035 Total current assets 116,654 109,679 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,285 38,564 Railcars available for lease, net 38,647 38,900 Right of use asset 55,517 56,507 Other long-term assets 999 1,552 Total assets $ 251,102 $ 245,202 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 19,653 $ 11,713 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 632 1,389 Reserve for workers' compensation 3,274 3,210 Accrued warranty 8,076 8,388 Customer deposits 22,515 5,123 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Lease liability, current 14,932 14,960 Other current liabilities 3,275 2,428 Total current liabilities 74,576 49,430 Long-term debt 10,200 10,200 Accrued pension costs 6,258 6,510 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 4,167 4,722 Lease liability, long-term 52,108 53,766 Other long-term liabilities 3,443 3,420 Total liabilities 150,752 128,048 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 133 127 Additional paid in capital 83,374 83,027 Treasury stock, at cost (1,124 ) (989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,639 ) (10,780 ) Retained earnings 28,877 45,824 Total FreightCar America stockholders' equity 100,621 117,209 Noncontrolling interest in JV (271 ) (55 ) Total stockholders' equity 100,350 117,154 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 251,102 $ 245,202





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 5,197 $ 70,708 Cost of sales 14,000 77,557 Gross loss (8,803 ) (6,849 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,410 7,667 Restructuring and impairment charges 880 - Operating loss (17,093 ) (14,516 ) Interest expense and deferred financing costs (296 ) (36 ) Other income 224 319 Loss before income taxes (17,165 ) (14,233 ) Income tax benefit (2 ) (201 ) Net loss (17,163 ) (14,032 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV (216 ) - Net loss attributable to FreightCar America $ (16,947 ) $ (14,032 ) Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic and diluted $ (1.29 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 12,366,880 12,337,013





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Manufacturing $ 2,940 $ 67,595 Corporate and Other 2,257 3,113 Consolidated revenues $ 5,197 $ 70,708 Operating (loss) income: Manufacturing $ (11,800 ) $ (9,637 ) Corporate and Other (5,293 ) (4,879 ) Consolidated operating loss (17,093 ) (14,516 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands) Net loss $ (17,163 ) $ (14,032 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 312 - Depreciation and amortization 3,013 3,206 Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets 990 3,202 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (555 ) (554 ) Stock-based compensation recognized 227 689 Other non-cash items, net 1,868 (736 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 1,273 8,928 Inventories (17,809 ) 12,591 Other assets (1,273 ) (2,355 ) Accounts and contractual payables 7,521 (4,516 ) Accrued payroll and employee benefits (654 ) 359 Income taxes receivable/payable (8 ) (200 ) Accrued warranty (312 ) 1,736 Lease liability (1,686 ) (5,037 ) Customer deposits 17,392 (1,719 ) Other liabilities 1,051 259 Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (214 ) (114 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (6,027 ) 1,707 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit - (1,117 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 3,769 4,400 Purchase of securities held to maturity - (1,986 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities - 18,025 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,670 ) (760 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 164 - Net cash flows provided by investing activities 263 18,562 Cash flows from financing activities Employee stock settlement (9 ) (59 ) Deferred financing costs - (280 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (9 ) (339 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,773 ) 19,930 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,257 45,070 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 60,484 $ 65,000 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 143 $ 15 Income tax refunds received $ - $ - Income tax paid $ - $ -





INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT Josh Littman or Chris Hodges TELEPHONE 312-445-2870







