Jushi Announces the Beginning of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at its Illinois Dispensary in Normal, Illinois

/EIN News/ -- New Adult-Use Customers Can Only Shop Online or Over-the-Phone for In-Store Pickup

Medical Patients Can Shop In-Store, Online or Over-the-Phone for Convenient Curbside or In-Store Pickup

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCXQ: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announces the beginning of adult-use sales at its dispensary in Normal, Illinois (Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area). As previously announced, Jushi’s Illinois dispensaries now operate under the Company's BEYOND / HELLO™ brand.

On Monday, May 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO™ Bloomington-Normal will begin serving adult-use customers through Jushi’s newly launched online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com and over-the-phone orders for in-store pickup. Medical patients can continue to shop in-store as well as place orders online and over-the-phone for either curbside or in-store pickup.

Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “On this day two years ago, BEYOND / HELLO™ opened up its very first dispensary in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Several store openings later, we’re now expanding into one of the most attractive and fastest-growing adult-use cannabis markets in the country. We continue to work aggressively to stay ahead of consumer demands, while remaining nimble in our response to COVID-19. Our new online shopping platform delivers a more convenient and transparent shopping experience, while providing an alternative way for our customers to engage with our BEYOND / HELLO™ retail brand. We look to continue our retail footprint expansion by opening up two additional storefronts in Illinois by year-end, along with several other retail locations in key states like Pennsylvania, Virginia and California.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ Bloomington-Normal , located at 501 West Northtown Road, Normal, Illinois, will be open on Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The new retail location will carry flower, pre-rolls, extracts, edibles, cartridges, disposable pens, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and other merchandise. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO's commitment to customer service, a trained staff will be on-site to answer questions and dispense products.

The Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area in Central Illinois has a population of approximately 170,000 people, according to the U.S. Census. The area is one of the major economic centers in Central Illinois with both State Farm and Country Financial based in Bloomington. Normal is home to multiple educational institutions, including Illinois State University. With the existing location and a future second site in the area, Jushi plans to operate two of the three dispensaries allowed in the Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area.

Lastly, in accordance with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all BEYOND / HELLO™ retail locations have taken additional steps to further promote a healthy and safe operating environment for all of its patients, customers and employees, including:



Launching a new online shopping experience for either curbside or in-store pickup

Over the phone pre-orders for either curbside or in-store pickup

Frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces

Deep cleaning and sanitizing workstations

Sanitizing or washing hands after each transaction

Ensuring hand sanitizer is easily accessible

Suspending all use of paper menus, demo products, and demo samples

Taking the temperature of store employees prior to the start of their shift

Positioning staff at every other register when possible

Requiring all employees wear masks

For more information, please visit https://www.jushico.com/ and https://beyond-hello.com/ .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Filing Statement dated December 5, 2019 and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Investors@jushico.com

(561) 453-1308

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com



