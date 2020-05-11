There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,891 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update - 11 May 2020

In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 0 new cases out of 286 samples tested. Nakonde results still being processed and validated.

