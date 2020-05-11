Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update - 11 May 2020
In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 0 new cases out of 286 samples tested. Nakonde results still being processed and validated.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
