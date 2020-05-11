Coronavirus - Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state
States Affected
No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
No. of Cases (on admission)
No. Discharged
No. of Deaths
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.