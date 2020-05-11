Medical Electrodes Market to Reach USD 822.13 Million by 2027; on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Electrodes Market Research Report are Ambu, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, KLS Martin, Medico Electrodes International Limited, 3M, Conmed Corporation, Zoll Medical, Vermed, Ad-Tech Medical, ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical electrodes market size is prophesied to reach USD 822.13 million by 2027 on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Medical electrodes are used for transferring energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be utilized for studying, and amplifying and further utilized for diagnosis of a disease. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborate overview of the market and its growth parameters.

According to the report titled, “Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 609.76 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.





What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report is based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market and focuses on parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and future opportunities. It also offers insights into the market, current trends, and significant industry developments of the market. The report further discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as product, application, Usage, end-user, and regions and lists the names and expected shares of the leading segments. It provides a list of key players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders will Add Impetus to Market

The rising prevalence of cardio and neurological disorders are the key medical electrodes market growth drivers. Additionally, government support from various nations in the form of regulatory scenario, and reimbursement policies will also help promote the growth of the market in the long run. On the contrary, factors such as lack of awareness about associated technological advancements and benefits of these devices may cause hindrance to the overall growth of the market.

Regional Segmentation:



Increasing Reimbursement Policies and Better Healthcare Facilities will Help North America Dominate Market

Regionally, North America earned a revenue of USD 280.46 million in 2019 and emerged dominant. Factors responsible for this growth include the rise in government initiatives for enhancing the healthcare sector and medical facilities in the region, coupled with the reimbursement policies and flexible regulatory scenario. On the other side, the Asia Pacific market will rise at a rapid CAGR in the forecast period on account of rising penetration of new vendors into the regional market, coupled with the rise in expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and equipment development in the emerging economies such as India, China, and others. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that ails efficient diagnosis such as neurological disorders and cardiac issues will help Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets witness stable growth.





Competitive Landscape



Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The market for medical electrodes is fragmented in nature due to the presence of many vendors. Players are engaged in offering an extensive portfolio for gaining a competitive edge in the market. They are also engaging in merger and acquisition, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts to attract high revenue to the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, players are investing heavily in the development and manufacturing of new products to get regulatory approvals, thereby attaining the top position in the market competition.

List of Medical Electrodes Market Manufacturers include:

Ambu

Cardinal Health

B. Braun

KLS Martin

Medico Electrodes International Limited

3M

Conmed Corporation

Zoll Medical

Vermed

Ad-Tech Medical

ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson)

Other Players

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

May 2018 – FDA approved the first dry electrode, wireless headset by Zeto Inc., namely zEEG for utilization in a clinical setting. The zEEG offers remote interpretation, instant uploads, and tools for analysis by neurologists as it is backed by a cloud platform

September 2019 – Megadyne Mega Soft was launched by Ethicon, a part of the Johnson & Johnson company to strengthen the portfolio of reusable patient return electrodes that are utilized for over a million procedures worldwide. The launch of this novel product is likely to help the company earn higher revenue in the future years.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries Technological Advancements Pertaining to Medical Electrodes Statistics Pertaining to Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases for Key Countries Key Industry Trends New Product Launch

Global Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Wet Electrodes Dry Electrodes Needle Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurophysiology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!







Have a Look at Related Reports:

Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping Systems, Accessories & Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, and Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

ECG Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Wearable Holter Monitor, Portable Handheld ECG, Lead), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Diagnostic centers, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

EEG and EMG Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Electroencephalogram, Electromyography), By Modality (Portable, Standalone), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Diagnostic Centers, Home care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026





