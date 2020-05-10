Tom Giardi, Super Attorney, Gives Tips on Staying Safe at the Workplace

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney.

By Tom Girardi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Tips on staying safe at the workplace:

OSHA reported that every year, more than 4.1 million workers suffer a serious job-related injury or illness. It is crucial to take the steps and protect yourself from an injury.

1. Slip and falls being the most common type of injury. It is always good to have proper footwear, keep a clutter-free work area, adequate lighting, and clean up any spills as soon as they happen.

2. When operating machinery, make sure to use protective guards even if you an experienced operator. Do not wear loose clothing that can get caught in the machine. Do routine maintenance of the machine to ensure it works properly.

3. Overexertion and repetitive stress injuries are very common. Make sure to have proper lifting techniques, and don't lift over 50 pounds. If the job is repetitive such as an assembly line or constant typing and clicking, Take short breaks to give your body the rest it needs.

In the unfortunate event of an accident or injury, you are going to need an attorney that has experience with work-related injury cases. We have 55 years of experience and an extremely long list of successful cases. If you have been injured or have a legal matter you would like to discuss with an attorney from our firm, please contact us by visiting www.girardikeese.com or call 800-401-4530

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

https://www.tomgirardi.com/

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.