Coronavirus - Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response activities in Rakai, Kyotera and Mutukula

As part of support supervision, Commissioner for Health Promotion, Education and Strategic Communication, Richard Kabanda led a team from Ministry of Health - Uganda to Rakai, Kyotera and Mutukula to assess and guide the districts on COVID-19 response activities.



