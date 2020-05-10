Coronavirus - South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 9420

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 9420. Regrettably, we report 8 more #COVID19 related deaths. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We also acknowledge the commitment and hard work of our health professionals and frontline workers.



