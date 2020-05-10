Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Update 10th May 2020
New cases - 0
Total confirmed cases - 56
Total active cases - 39
Total recovered - 14
Total number of tests conducted - 1287
Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
