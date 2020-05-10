Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update - 10 May 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: 1,056 samples tested today 23 positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 672 32 recoveries today Total discharged and recovered stands at 239 2 fatalities today Total fatalities stand at 32



