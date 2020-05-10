Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (10th May 2020)

Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 307

Total number of deaths - 18

Active new cases - 16

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 222

Cumulative recoveries - 67

Number currently in quarantine - 2,051

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,989



