Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (10th May 2020)
Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 307
Total number of deaths - 18
Active new cases - 16
Active cases at Isolation Centres - 222
Cumulative recoveries - 67
Number currently in quarantine - 2,051
Number discharged from quarantine - 1,989Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
