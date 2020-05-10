Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 10 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2171; of these twenty-nine (29) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Two-Hundred-Thirty-Nine (239). All of the cases confirmed positive are male Ethiopians and their age ranges from 15 - 45 years old. Among the cases 21 of them identified are from Addis Ababa, 7 from Somali region (Somali Quarantine Center) and 1 are from Oromia region (identified by community based surveillance in Adama town) The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below;

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 8 Contact with confirmed cases 21 Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history 0 Total 29

The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Nekemte Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), University of Gondar, Debre Birhan Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Defense Comprehensive Specialized hospital Laboratory Hospital, Addis Ababa PHREM Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jimma University Medical Center and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

Furthermore, two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety- nine (99).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 34,860 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 2171 Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours 29 Total patients of COVID-19 in treatment centers 133 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly Recovered 2 Total Recovered 99 Total Deaths 5 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 239

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should limit our movement and cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:-ephieoc@gmail.com.



