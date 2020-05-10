Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (10th May 2020)
New - 15 confirmed cases (Reported from: 14 Lusaka, 1 Chilanga); 5 recoveries (Lusaka)
Tests in last 24hrs - 250 (12,841 cumulative)
Cumulative cases - 267
Total recoveries - 117
Total deaths - 7
Active cases - 143Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
