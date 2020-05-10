Creed announces early commencement of Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments

The Minister of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced the early commencement of the balancing payments on the Organic Farming Scheme. The balancing payments will see over €1m paid to 1,200 farmers. These payments are being made two weeks earlier than last year.

The Minister stated “I am delighted to commence these balancing payments to organic farmers ahead of schedule. Payments of over €1 million under this scheme will commence issuing to 1,200 organic farmers from today. Just like the early payment of the GLAS balancing money, getting this money directly info farmer’s pockets is a key part of our Covid-19 response and will help to improve cashflow on Irish farms”.

The Minister added “this scheme is a key support measure that assists organic farmers in responding to the increasing consumer demand for organically produced food. Supporting the Organic sector has been a key strategy of this Government and our RDP organic farming scheme has resulted in a 50% increase in land farmed organically in Ireland, There is now over 74,000 ha farmed organically and our 2019-2025 Strategy for the Organic Sector has ambitious plans for its future development”.

At present, there are 1,530 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme and annual payments under the Scheme amount to approximately €10 million.

