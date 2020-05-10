Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 9 420 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (9 May 2020)

Testing Data

A total of 324 079 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 16 327 are new tests from those reported yesterday.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 160 897 50% 7 302 45% Public 163 182 50% 9 025 55% Grand Total 324 079 16 327

Case Data

There are 525 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 9 420.

Province New cases Total cases Percentage total Eastern Cape 89 1078 11,4 Free State 1 134 1,4 Gauteng 60 1910 20,3 KwaZulu-Natal 54 1308 13,9 Limpopo 7 51 0,5 Mpumalanga 1 61 0,6 North West 0 41 0,4 Northern Cape 1 28 0,3 Western Cape 312 4 809 51,1 Unknown 0 0 0,0 Total 525 9 420 100

Deaths and Recoveries

Total Deaths: 186

Total Recoveries: 3 983

We are saddened to report 8 new deaths, 7 from the Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu Natal. We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who looked after these patients.

Issued by: Department of Health



