Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 9 420 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (9 May 2020)
Testing Data
A total of 324 079 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 16 327 are new tests from those reported yesterday.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
160 897
|
50%
|
7 302
|
45%
|
Public
|
163 182
|
50%
|
9 025
|
55%
|
Grand Total
|
324 079
|
16 327
Case Data
There are 525 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 9 420.
|
Province
|
New cases
|
Total cases
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
89
|
1078
|
11,4
|
Free State
|
1
|
134
|
1,4
|
Gauteng
|
60
|
1910
|
20,3
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
54
|
1308
|
13,9
|
Limpopo
|
7
|
51
|
0,5
|
Mpumalanga
|
1
|
61
|
0,6
|
North West
|
0
|
41
|
0,4
|
Northern Cape
|
1
|
28
|
0,3
|
Western Cape
|
312
|
4 809
|
51,1
|
Unknown
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
Total
|
525
|
9 420
|
100
Deaths and Recoveries
Total Deaths: 186
Total Recoveries: 3 983
We are saddened to report 8 new deaths, 7 from the Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu Natal. We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker.
We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who looked after these patients.
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
