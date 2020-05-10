There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,625 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 9 420 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (9 May 2020)

Testing Data

A total of 324 079 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 16 327 are new tests from those reported yesterday.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

160 897

50%

7 302

45%

Public

163 182

50%

9 025

55%

Grand Total

324 079

16 327

Case Data

There are 525 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 9 420.

Province

New cases

Total cases

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

89

1078

11,4

Free State

1

134

1,4

Gauteng

60

1910

20,3

KwaZulu-Natal

54

1308

13,9

Limpopo

7

51

0,5

Mpumalanga

1

61

0,6

North West

0

41

0,4

Northern Cape

1

28

0,3

Western Cape

312

4 809

51,1

Unknown

0

0

0,0

Total

525

9 420

100

Deaths and Recoveries

Total Deaths: 186

Total Recoveries: 3 983

We are saddened to report 8 new deaths, 7 from the Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu Natal. We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who looked after these patients.

