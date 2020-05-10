Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 data update, 10 May 2020
Data to date:
- positive cases: 2579
- cases healed: 1465
- deceased cases: 114
- hospitalized cases: 121
- cases under respiratory assistance: 28
Protect us, protect our families and protect others by respecting barrier measures, otherwise STAY AT HOMEDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.