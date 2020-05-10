Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 data update, 10 May 2020

Data to date:

positive cases: 2579

cases healed: 1465

deceased cases: 114

hospitalized cases: 121

cases under respiratory assistance: 28

Protect us, protect our families and protect others by respecting barrier measures, otherwise STAY AT HOME



