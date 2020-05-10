Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 update: 9 May 2020

239 new cases of COVID-19;

97-Lagos 44-Bauchi 29-Kano 19-Katsina 17-Borno 7-FCT 6-Kwara 5-Oyo 3-Kaduna 3-Sokoto 2-Adamawa 2-Kebbi 2-Plateau 2-Ogun 1-Ekiti

4151 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 745 Deaths: 128



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.