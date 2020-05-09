Nigeria Rugby Union Board congratulates World Rugby Chairman and Executives

NRFF Board (https://TheNRFF.com) has congratulated Sir Bill Beaumont for ‘winning’ another term to serve as World Rugby Chairman.

Ex-England skipper Beaumont defeated his former deputy, ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, by 28 votes to 23 last weekend.

NRFF President; Kelechukwu Mbagwu says Beaumomt deserves another term to complete the good work he had started after taking charge four years ago. “Mr. Chairman, accept congratulations for the unwavering support by the entire Rugby fraternity in Nigeria.

“The Rugby World has given you another term in belief that you will continue to lead us in the right direction".

“As you begin your second term in office, it is our firm belief that you will continue your work of making Rugby the global sport of choice that transcends all manner of barriers - racial, geographical, political and religious, amongst others.”

Mbagwu added, “Your promise to make the game more inclusive through a variety of competitions by strategic revamping of existing competitions and coming up with new ones is one Nigeria look forward to as an aspiring Rugby nation.”

Africa is well-represented on the new World Rugby Executive Committee with both Mark Alexander (President: South African Rugby Union) and Khaled Babbou (President: Rugby Africa) occupying a seat. All Members of the Executive Committee were ‘elected’ unopposed.

Mbagwu also took his time to pay special tribute to Rugby Africa President; Khaled Babbou and South Africa Rugby Chaiman; Mark Alexander with their positions on the World Rugby EXCO.

“May unity of purpose and the vision of concerted effort for the common good of Rugby be the oil that powers the engine of your working relations with World Rugby and all other Continental bodies .”

Sir Beaumont recently talked about plans to assist aspiring nations and introduce more competitions to enable lower ranked nations climb and improve.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com



