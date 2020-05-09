Coronavirus: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update (9th May 2020)
New: 85 confirmed cases (reported from 9 Lusaka, 76 Nakonde); 3 deaths (reported from 2 Lusaka, 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (reported from Lusaka).
Tests in last 24 Hours: 496 (12,591 Cumulative)
Cumulative Cases: 252
Total Recoveries: 112
Total Deaths: 7
Active Cases: 133Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
