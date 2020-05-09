Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th May 2020)
New Cases: 13
Total Confirmed Cases: 56
Total Active Cases: 39
Total Recovered: 14
Total Number of Tests Conducted: 1231
Total Deaths: 3
Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones.
