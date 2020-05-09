There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,756 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th May 2020)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi Download logo

New Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 56

Total Active Cases: 39

Total Recovered: 14

Total Number of Tests Conducted: 1231

Total Deaths: 3

