Angolans stranded in Russia expected home soon

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 9 - A group of Angolan nationals stranded in Russia due to borders shut-down is expected on May 15 in the country, the government announced. ,

This is after other Angolans who were stranded in Portugal and Cuba were flown into the country recently.

The information was released Friday in Luanda by the minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião, who said the group from Russia is made up mainly by soldiers who were on training in that European nation.

Speaking to the press on the fringes of the plenary session of the Parliament that endorsed the President’s petition for an extension of the state of emergency, Pedro Sebastião said the government is making all arrangements to bring those citizens back into the country.

According to him, the government is preparing quarantine sites to accommodate those coming from Russia.

He reiterated that about seven thousand Angolans are currently stranded away, namely in Portugal, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Pedro Sebastião stated that most of Angolans who were in Portugal, Mozambique and South Africa have been flown home.

As he said, Angolan diplomatic missions abroad have been providing the necessary assistance to those who for some reason have not returned home as yet.

Angola has until now reported 43 positive cases of covid-19, two deaths, 11 recoveries and 23 active patients showing stable condition.

As part of the effort to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, Angola is observing a state of emergency since March 27 this year. It has been extended twice, going until May 10, totalling 45 days in a row.

