Opposition parties praise government efforts

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 9 - Parliamentary opposition parties upheld the extension of the State of Emergency for another 15 days, having praised the Executive's efforts to arrest the spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.,

The representative of the opposition FNLA, Lucas Ngonda, welcomed the president’s move in taking timely measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

Lucas Ngonda defended the carrying out of tests in the communities, as soon as possible.

In turn, Benedito Daniel, of the PRS, said that, despite Angola being ranked a high risk country in relation to the pandemic, due to the fragility of its health system, the national authorities have, until now, managed to get around the situation.

The leader of CASA-CE's parliamentary group, Alexandre Sebastião André, said in addition to Executive’s commitment to stop the spread of Covid-19 cases, the Health sector should also focus on the other diseases, such as malaria, diabetes and high blood pressure.

The deputy leader of the main opposition UNITA parliamentary group, Albertina Ndolo, hailed the easing of economic measures by allowing more open informal markets, since most depends on this activity.

The third extension of the State of Emergency enters into force at 00:00 on 11 May and running until 23:59 on 25 May.

