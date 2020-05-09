Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh Discusses the Easter Season

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring is a time of rebirth and renewal, so it is fitting that Easter, a holiday celebrating the death and rebirth of Jesus Christ, falls at the beginning of the season. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh, CEO of Destiny Enterprises and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries, Intl., has devoted her life to helping others find rebirth and salvation through God. For Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, like many Christians the world over, Easter is one of the holiest and most inspiring holidays.Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is an Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, Author, and Educator. She is also a God-appointed Bishop, having received a divine calling to spread His gospel throughout the nation and the world. Her 5-Fold Ministry brings centuries-old lessons and mandates to light in the modern age, helping today’s Christians be divinely inspired by His infinite and timeless wisdom.Like Jesus Christ himself, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh has a great heart for the people of God. From her seat in Pittsburgh and numerous guest spots the world over, she delivers her prophesy and life-changing messages of hope, empowerment, and deliverance. Through God, she teaches, all things are possible, including eternal salvation.“Dr. Tracie Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ — ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them,” a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said.“With a strong prophetic anointing and apostolic mantle, Dr. Tracie Dickey is walking out the mandate and mission that God has set forth, forming a Deliverance and Prophetic End Time International Ministry,” the spokesperson added.Referred to as The Voice with a Vision and The Iconic Clarion Sound of a Trumpet, a mouthpiece of God crying loud, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh genuinely desires all people to find eternal peace through God. The Easter season, she says, is the ideal time to remind everyone, from children to the elderly, of the incredible benevolence and power of God, that He would give His only Son to save mankind.In addition to special Eastern programming at her church, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is an International speaker available for hire at special events and church services. You can also receive Tracie Williams Dickey’s 5-Fold Ministry through publications and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. For more information on Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh and Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., visit https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/index/



