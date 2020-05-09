There were 261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,801 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 9 May 2020

1,611 samples tested today 

21,041 total  samples tested so far 

28 new positive cases today 

Total confirmed cases stand at 649

5 recoveries today

Total recovered stands at 207

1 fatalities today 

Total fatalities are 30

