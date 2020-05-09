Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 9 May 2020
1,611 samples tested today
21,041 total samples tested so far
28 new positive cases today
Total confirmed cases stand at 649
5 recoveries today
Total recovered stands at 207
1 fatalities today
Total fatalities are 30Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.