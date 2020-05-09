John Zimmel Shares Five Don’ts in Social Media

John Zimmel is a 21 year-old entrepreneur and owner of four media companies shares what to avoid when it comes to social media.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to social media, there are a number of things you want to do to gain and engage followers, but there are also a number of things you don’t want to do. Make these mistakes, and your followers are bound to unfollow you, or worse, take it out on your bottom line by refusing to buy your products. Here are five things to avoid on social media according to John Zimmel 1) Don’t Overshare Content“Oversharing of content can turn off your followers,” said John Zimmel . “Too much posting can look desperate, and frankly, be annoying. Have a lot of content? Schedule it. And stick to no more than two posts a day as a general rule.”2) Don’t Overuse Hashtags“An excessive amount of hashtags are irritating to followers,” said Zimmel. “No one reads them and the more strategic you are with them, the better. Use no more than five hashtags and be relevant.”3) Don’t Use Poor Grammar“Spelling mistakes, poor grammar, and hard to read sentences reduces your credibility as a brand,” said John Zimmel. “Don’t quickly type up a caption and hit send without careful proofreading. I like to create the caption in a document to track character count and spelling before posting on social.”4) Don’t Share the Same Message Over and Over“Don’t be lazy and share the same content over and over again,” said Zimmel. “This can seriously impact your brand in a negative way. You can repurpose content, but don’t copy and paste. You want to keep followers engaged and they want to learn new things from and about you from you. Keep it fresh.”5) Don’t Be Fake“People know when you’re being fake and just trying to get likes or sales,” said John Zimmel. “Always be authentic. Use social to engage followers, not use them.”Want to learn more about John Zimmel’s services? Visit https://johnzimmel.com/posts/ to learn more.About John ZimmelJohn Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



