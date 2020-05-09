Angolan President discusses solutions with SADC leaders

ANGOLA, May 9 - Luanda- Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday discussed with the seven counterparts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) the issues related to combat covid-19. ,

At the end of debate, held via videoconference, the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, told the press that the participants discussed scientific research and the synchronization of migratory policies on the borders of the states of the sub-region.

According to the top diplomat, who alongside the president João Lourenço attended the event, the leaders addressed the future of SADC in the post-covid period.

The video conference was an initiative of Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President-in-Office of the African Union.

In addition to João Lourenço (Angola) and Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Presidents Hage Geingob (Namibia), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), as well as the Kings Letsie III (Lesotho) and Mseati III (E-swatini).joined about four-hour debate.

Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Comoros, E-swatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe are part of SADC, which focuses on the regional integration of southern African countries.

