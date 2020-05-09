Coronavirus - Nigeria: 386 new cases of COVID-19

386 new cases of COVID-19;

176-Lagos 65-Kano 31-Katsina 20-FCT 17-Borno 15-Bauchi 14-Nasarawa 13-Ogun 10-Plateau 4-Oyo 4-Sokoto 4-Rivers 3-Kaduna 2-Edo 2-Ebonyi 2-Ondo 1-Enugu 1-Imo 1-Gombe 1-Osun 3912 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 679

Deaths: 117



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.