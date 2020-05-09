Coronavirus - Uganda: All 740 community samples test negative for COVID-19

All 740 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda: 114.

Total samples tested on 08 May 2020: 3,161

Total discharges: 55.



