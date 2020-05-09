Coronavirus - Uganda: 13 new COVID-19 cases from 2,421 samples of truck drivers

Results of samples tested on 8 May, 2020 confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases from 2,421 samples of truck drivers.

Out of the 13 new cases,7 are Kenyans, 4 are Ugandans while 2 are Tanzanians.

Tracking them has commenced and the public will be informed accordingly



