Early Warning Press Release In Respect of Nfluence Analytics Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nfluence Analytics Inc. (“Nfluence” or the “Company”) reports that Early Warning Reports are being filed in respect of Sock Monkey Holdings, LP (“Sock Monkey”), and Tejas Capital Corporation (“Tejas”), a company owned and controlled by B. Matthew Hornor (“Hornor”).



Pursuant to a private placement (the “Private Placement”) announced on February 19, 2020 and closing on March 3, 2020, Sock Monkey acquired 5,129,658 common shares of the Company representing approximately 29.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Sock Monkey paid $0.014 per common share for total consideration of $71,815.21. Sock Monkey did not previously hold any securities of the Company.

Tejas acquired 2,710,785 common shares of the Company representing approximately 15.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Tejas paid $0.014 per common share for total consideration of $37,951.00. Prior to the Private Placement, Tejas held 33,861 common shares of the Company and Hornor held 873,750 shares in the Company, representing an aggregate of 5.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. On closing of the Private Placement, Tejas and Hornor held an aggregate of 3,618,396 common shares of the Company, representing a total of 21.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The common shares purchased pursuant to the Private Placement by both Sock Monkey and Tejas are presently being held for investment purposes. In the future, Sock Monkey and/or Tejas may acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

A copy of the early warning reports to be filed by Sock Monkey and Tejas will be available on SEDAR under the Issuer’s profile on www.sedar.com .

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nfluence Analytics Inc.

“B. Matthew Hornor”

B. Matthew Hornor, Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Andrew Stibbs, VP Corporate Development

Email: andrew.stibbs@NFluenceai.com

Telephone: 778-373-3743

www.nfluenceai.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Private Placement and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may" "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.



