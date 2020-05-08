CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s Phenomenally Successful HMG Live! 2020 NY CISO and Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summits Draws Big Crowds – Next Up: Washington, D.C. and Atlanta CIO Summits

Latest 90-minute virtual CIO and CISO summits draws hundreds of highly engaged technology executives focused on leading courageously and compassionately in a crisis

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest in its continuing series of HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits, HMG Strategy is delighted to announce that its NY CISO and Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summits held on May 7 and May 8, respectively, drew hundreds of national and regional CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to its live events.



During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and industry experts. The live weekly series explores how CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are uniquely positioned to navigate the business through a period of uncertainty along with the steps they’re taking to reassure their team members in these difficult times.

“We are incredibly grateful to the CIOs, CISOs, technology executives, sponsors and attendees who have made each of these virtual events so successful,” says Muller. “The peer-driven content in our summits is unique and second to none. The large number of people who are attending these events is not only a testament to the world-class speakers who are sharing their personal journeys – it also reflects the desire among technology executives to connect with one another in these uncertain times and share their challenges and lessons learned.”

HMG Strategy’s next Virtual Summits will be the HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit on Tuesday, May 12 and the HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Virtual Summit taking place on Thursday, May 14.

World-class CIOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit will include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense

Renee Arrington, President and COO, Pearson Partners International

Deepak Bhaskaran, Director, Engineering Quality, Duo Security

Coley Burke, CRO, Zerto

Suneel Cherukuri, CISO for the Government of the District of Columbia

Ken Grady, Corporate VP and CIO, IDEXX

Kristie Grinnell, VP, IT Services and Supply Chain and Global CIO, General Dynamics Information Technology

Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search

Mark Polansky, Senior Client Partner, IT Officers, Korn Ferry

Christine Quaine, CISO, AvidXchange

Marcus Session, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

David Williams, President & CEO, Genesys Works

To learn more about the Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Meanwhile, leading CIOs, CISOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Atlanta summit will include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense

Becky Blalock, Managing Partner, Advisory Capital LLC

Gary Brantley, CIO, City of Atlanta

Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

Lee Crump, CIO & SVP, Rollins, Inc.

Jay Ferro, CIO, Quikrete

Jason James, CIO, Net Health

Jon Matthews, Head of SRE, Duo Security

Adam Noble, SVP & Global CIO, Veritiv

Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

Rafael Sanchez, CIO, Feld Entertainment

Roxanne Seymour, CIO, Serta Simmons Bedding

Dan Webber, VP IT & CIO, UST Global

To learn more about the Atlanta CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Other upcoming Virtual CIO and CISO Summits produced by HMG Strategy include:

London CIO Virtual Summit , May 19, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. GMT

Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit , May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Denver CIO Virtual Summit , May 27, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT

Boston CIO Virtual Summit , May 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

Washington, D.C. CISO Virtual Summit , May 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Chicago CIO Virtual Summit , June 2, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT

Toronto CIO Virtual Summit , June 3, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit , June 10, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Detroit CIO Virtual Summit , June 11, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit , June 16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit , June 18, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT

Seattle CIO Virtual Summit , June 23, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Southern California CIO Virtual Summit , June 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

New York Global Innovation Virtual Summit , June 26, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit, June 30 , 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

New York Financial Services Virtual Summit , July 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Silicon Valley CIO Virtual Summit , July 2, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Florida CIO Virtual Summit , July 9, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Phoenix CIO Virtual Summit , July 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

*Note: Each of HMG Strategy’s regional virtual summits conducted thus far have drawn large numbers of attendees from across the U.S.

HMG Strategy has also received enormous interest in producing webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ community of technology executives and the inventiveness of its content marketing team. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, and RingCentral.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar is with Citrix on May 13th at 1 p.m. ET - “Business Continuity in a Crisis – and Beyond.” In this webinar, the speakers will explore:

How to rapidly enable a workforce to work from a safe location , all while ensuring security, reliability and high performance for all apps, desktops and data

, all while ensuring security, reliability and high performance for all apps, desktops and data Why it’s so critical to simplify the remote work experience by offering employee flexibility – providing workers secure access to all their corporate resources from anywhere on any type of device

Recommendations for keeping workforces productive from home

Examples of leading brands that are excelling in a highly distributed environment, along with the common characteristics of success

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be producing a webinar with RingCentral on May 19th at 2 p.m. ET on ‘Excelling in the Experience Economy’. In this webinar, RingCentral Global CIO Trevor Schulze will share:

How the Experience Economy is evolving and why companies need to get onboard to survive and thrive

and why companies need to get onboard to survive and thrive Why CIOs and technology executives are at the nexus of this shift and the roles they should play to enable their organizations to accelerate into the future

and the roles they should play to enable their organizations to accelerate into the future Why the rules for customer engagement have changed along with recommendations for decision-makers to adapt

have changed along with recommendations for decision-makers to adapt Advice on how companies can strengthen their experience strategies now and into the economic upturn

To learn more about the HMG Strategy webinar with RingCentral and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d60b9ba-377e-4edc-8a85-ec3dbef88585

HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the public and private sectors as they come together to discuss how they are helping to lead their organizations and reassure their teams during a time of crisis.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.