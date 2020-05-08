Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 74,028,622 common shares, representing 82.55% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert S. Boswell 67,666,539 91.70 6,123,010 8.30 Maureen Cormier Jackson 73,677,192 99.85 112,357 0.15 W. Byron Dunn 70,390,753 95.40 3,398,796 4.60 H. Stanley Marshall 70,389,228 95.39 3,400,321 4.61 Kevin J. Reinhart 73,666,242 99.84 123,307 0.16 Marc E. Rossiter 73,674,243 99.85 115,306 0.15 Stephen J. Savidant 73,409,252 99.49 380,297 0.51 Juan Carlos Villegas 71,445,804 96.82 2,343,745 3.18 Michael A. Weill 73,675,406 99.85 114,143 0.15 Helen J. Wesley 73,503,389 99.62 286,160 0.38

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,200 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel: 403.717.4953



