While Mainstream Video Conferencing Tools Cause Frustration, Tech-Adaptika Optimizes Learning During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has transformed how people do business, interact with friends and family, but, also in how they learn. And for teachers and academic institutions, the transition from a physical environment to a virtual one has not been without its challenges.

The concept of “Zoom Fatigue” has hit the Internet, detailing the issue that has one comprised of burnout on the popular video conferencing software. Perhaps the problem for traditional video conferencing software is not so much the fact that its virtual but the fact that it is not virtual enough.

Tech-Adaptika has been at the forefront of pioneering virtual learning environments even before the world had to abruptly transition to remote. The Toronto-based EdTech company has developed a “Live Virtual Campus” that does more than virtually connect people, it facilitates a fully comprehensive virtual experience.

“Traditional online learning methods tend to isolate students. We believe human interaction with a community of peers and experts is necessary to create a successful learning experience,” emphasized Tech-Adaptika CEO Hosni Zaouali.

Teachers have also been grappling with the challenge of keeping their students’ attention on video calls hosted by mainstream platforms. Tech-Adaptika’s virtual campus allows students to create their own custom avatar, so they can enjoy a learning experience that brings fun into the equation.

Carrie Purcell, Head of Strategy for Tech-Adaptika, understands how difficult maintaining optimized learning environments has been due to the pandemic.

“While monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, we don’t know how long students will be kept out of their classrooms, so we want to provide them the guidance and support they need to keep growing,” Purcell commented.

Being fully immersive, Live Virtual Campus offers students and teachers the opportunity to develop sophisticated social scenarios and unique learning environments to keep education and spirits high.

Currently, Tech-Adaptika is offering Live Virtual Campus to teachers free of charge.

About Tech-Adaptika is a Toronto based EdTech company revolutionizing how teachers, students, and adult learners interact with its Live Virtual Campus. Live Virtual Campus is a fully immersive learning environment that allows participants to create unique avatars and engage in real-life scenarios and learning situations.

