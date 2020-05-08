First Horizon National Corp. Provides an Update on Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced that First Horizon Bank has helped more than 13,000 small businesses secure loans totaling approximately $2.1 billion through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). These PPP loans will help sustain nearly 300,000 jobs at businesses in communities across its network. In addition, approximately 22% of the loans secured went to women-owned, minority-owned and low- to moderate-income tract designated businesses.



“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy,” said Bryan Jordan, Chairman and CEO of First Horizon. “I am proud of the way our bankers served our customers during these challenging times and of the plans we have underway to restore our communities.”

First Horizon is continuing to accept PPP applications, subject to available funding. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website or by contacting a local banker.

Note to Editor: The statistics in this press release reflect loans that have a confirmed SBA E-Tran system number and are current as of 12:00 pm CDT on May 8, 2020.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. FHN Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

