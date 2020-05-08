Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on May 7, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Class A common stock and $0.378 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.



About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc.

Category: IR



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.