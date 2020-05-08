Natus to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Davies are scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19th at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time (11:10 a.m. Pacific Time).



Investors may listen to a live webcast online via the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.natus.com/ir-calendar . The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com .

Contacts:

Natus Medical Incorporated

B. Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com









