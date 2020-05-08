There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,101 in the last 365 days.

BAB, Inc. Reports Annual Meeting Date Change

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc.  (OTCQB: BABB) (the “Company”) announces today that its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on May 22, 2020, is being cancelled and will be rescheduled to July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at 540 Lake Cook Road (within Corporate 500 Centre complex), Deerfield, IL 60015.

The Company is following the recent directives and advice issued by the Governor of the State of Illinois, who recently extended existing stay-at-home measures through May 30, 2020.

On Behalf of the Board 
Michael W. Evans
Chairman and Director

Contact: BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.