Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (TSX: SII) announced today the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2020 (the “Meeting”). Sprott is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2020 (the “Circular”) to its shareholders were approved.



Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Sprott’s six director nominees were elected:

Nominee Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Ronald Dewhurst 99.15% 0.85% Graham Birch 99.41% 0.59% Peter Grosskopf 99.02% 0.98% Sharon Ranson 99.11% 0.89% Arthur Richards Rule IV 99.22% 0.78% Rosemary Zigrossi 98.93% 1.07%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Sprott.

Votes For (percent): 99.33%

Votes Withheld (percent): 0.67%

Common Share Consolidation



A special resolution authorizing the future consolidation of Sprott’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares at such time as Sprott’s board of directors so determines was approved.

Votes For (percent): 96.58%

Votes Withheld (percent): 3.42%

2020 Amended And Restated Stock Option Plan

The 2020 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan, and related matters, as more particularly described in the Circular was approved.

Votes For (percent): 85.74%

Votes Withheld (percent): 14.26%

2020 Amended and Restated Employee Profit Sharing Plan



The 2020 Amended and Restated Employee Profit Sharing Plan, and related matters, as more particularly described in the Circular was approved.

Votes For (percent): 77.80%

Votes Withheld (percent): 22.20%

2020 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan for U.S. Service Providers



The 2020 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan for U.S. Service Providers, and related matters, as more particularly described in the Circular was approved.

Votes For (percent): 80.76%

Votes Withheld (percent): 19.24%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Sprott’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact Information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com



