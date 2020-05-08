FNKO INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that only 3 Days Remain to File a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNKO) between August 8, 2019 and March 5, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and Western District of Washington alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that net sales were expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, or over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors. On March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders. On this news, Funko’s share price fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

