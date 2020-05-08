Welcoming Visitors Back When it Makes Sense: How Visit Vallejo is Facing the COVID-19 Head-On

/EIN News/ -- VALLEJO, Calif., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As communities, economies and the tourism industry grapple with the devastating impact of COVID-19, Visit Vallejo continues to monitor the current situation, prepare for the new normal and adjust for when visitors are ready to visit Vallejo and everything the city has to offer.



“As one of the industries hardest hit by this global pandemic, the tourism industry has proven time and time again to also be one of the most resilient,” said Mike Browne, President & CEO of Visit Vallejo. “Visitors will come back when they’re ready, and we’re doing everything possible to ensure Vallejo’s prepared for when visitors are ready to return.”

2019 was a strong year for Vallejo tourism. With more visitors than in 2018 and an estimated $824 million in direct travel spending in Solano County, Vallejo was poised for tourism growth in 2020, thanks to the introduction of Batman: The Ride at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and new and key events and attractions including the NorCal Pirate Festival , a weekly Farmers' Marke t, Second Friday Night Art Walks , The Wet Mile , and the Vallejo Waterfront Weekend .

Visit Vallejo, working in partnership with City of Vallejo, continued its long quest to develop a true community brand and this was officially announced at the State of the City program earlier this year with a new logo and strapline “ Vallejo – Spirit of the Bay ”.

Until social distancing restrictions are lifted, many key events are on hold or cancelled, and many of Vallejo’s attractions are closed or have limited hours. Visit Vallejo is working with both Visit California and the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce and local merchants to ensure the city is ready when it makes sense to turn the “Welcome” sign back on.

Other key initiatives undertaken by Visit Vallejo include:

Takin’ it 2 Go , an ever-evolving listing providing information on local food eateries that are open and offering take-out at this time. Visit Vallejo’s Digital Marketing Coordinator Manuel Angel has been integral in putting the program together.

Visit Vallejo's Director of Sales Carrie Baulwin has been in daily contact with Vallejo's hotels, assisting them with healthcare and first responder group liaisons. She's also been Visit Vallejo's key point person for Project Roomkey at the Hampton Inn & Suites. All of these efforts have resulted in higher than expected occupancy rates.

In preparation for fire protection season, Baulwin has been working with the U.S. Coast Guard, Mare Island Dry Docks as well as multiple tree-trimming groups.

From an operational standpoint, Visit Vallejo has had to temporarily close the Visitors Center in the Vallejo Ferry Terminal and cut back on staff and expenditures, as has California’s entire travel and tourism infrastructure. California is expected to lose $72.1 billion in statewide travel-related spending in 2020, nearly half of what was generated in 2019.

The release of the 2019 California Travel Impact Report coincides with California Tourism Month which happens annually in May. The week of May 3-9 also marks the celebration of the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel & Tourism Week. Traditionally Visit Vallejo hosts a luncheon honoring the Spirit of Travel and the economic impact of travel industry. Unfortunately, this event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the tourism industry rebounds in Vallejo, CA, Visit Vallejo is working with Visit California on initiatives and safety guidelines to inspire community support and resume to a “new normal” the safe and responsible travel. “When the time is right, “ said Browne, “we will be ready to help lead the economic comeback for the City of Vallejo”.



Browne added that Visit Vallejo is working with its members to provide information about the many resources available via the Small Business Administration and communicating new travel industry guidelines provided by the U.S. Travel Association.

For more information about Visit Vallejo, please visit http://www.visitvallejo.com .

Media Contacts:

Michael Browne

President/CEO Visit Vallejo

+1-707-745-4298

mike@visitvallejo.com

Paul Wilke

Upright Position Communications

+1-415-215-8750

paul@uprightcomms.com



